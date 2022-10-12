New Lesotho PM forms coalition government with smaller parties

The newly elected Lesotho Prime Minister, Sam Matekane, has picked two small parties ahead of the outgoing ruling party to form a three-party coalition government headed by his Revolution for Prosperity Party.

Matekane’s RP party which was only launched in April this year, won 56 of the legislature’s 120 seats in last Friday’s elections.

The two parties – Alliance of Democrats and the Movement for Economic Change – together won nine seats in the election.

Matekane, who addressed journalists at a press conference in Maseu, said the parties were picked based on their integrity and manifestos.

The 64-year-old added that the two parties share the same vision of cutting down on government expenditure and improving the delivery of government services to the people of Lesotho.

The leader of Alliance for Democracy, Monyane Moleleki, had served as deputy prime minister from June 2017 to May 2020, while the leader of the Movement for Economic Change, Selibe Mochoboroane, was a minister of development planning in the outgoing government.

