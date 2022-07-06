New ministers get portfolios as Buhari reassigns old ones

President Muhammad Buhari on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the newly appointed ministers.

The President also reassigned portfolios in the cabinet, saying it was meant to achieve more improvements in key sectors.

He emphasized the need for diligence of newly appointed ministers as his administration ends in a few months.

The new ministerial appointees with their portfolios are:

Ikechukwu Ikoh, Minister of State, Science and Technology

Umana Umana, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

Udi Odum, Minister of State, Environment

Ademola Adegoroye, Minister of State, Transport

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Minister of State, Works and Housing

Goodluck Opiah, Minister of State, Education

Nkama Ekumankama, Minister of State, Health.

The reassigned ministers include Senator Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science and Technology (formerly Minister of State, Health)

Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, Minister of Transportation (formerly Minister of State, Works and Housing)

Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State, Niger Delta (formerly Minister of State, Environment)

Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development (formerly Minister of State, Transportation).

Speaking in the swearing in event, the President directed the new appointees to ensure effective collaboration with other members of his cabinet for improved delivery.

He also warned them against corruption, adding that any member caught in the act would be dealt with according to the law.

“You are all coming on-board at this time with new energy, ideas, experiences and vigour, to join the existing team so that the implementation of policies, programs and projects associated with these electoral objectives would be escalated and accelerated.

“I therefore urge you to consider your emergence out of millions of equally qualified Nigerians within the purview of selection from your State, as a call to duty which imposes the obligation to serve the nation diligently and presents to you the unique opportunity to work hard in service to the Government and the country”, he said.

