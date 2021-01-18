New NDLEA boss, Marwa, vows to eliminate ‘drug scourge’

The new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa, has vowed to end the ‘drug scourge’ in Nigeria.

In a statement moments after assuming office on Monday, Marwa said that drug use had eaten very deeply into our social fabric, with the number of drug users in Nigeria being over 15 million people, across all ages.

He also said that the NDLEA would be overhauled and expanded moving forward as it was the task of the agency to check the problem of drug abuse in the country.

The former Lagos State Military Administrator further vowed to resuscitate and reposition NDLEA to full active life so as to be effective, respected and feared by concerned criminals

Marwa said: “Together, by the grace of God, we will resuscitate and reposition NDLEA to full active life, to be effective, respected and feared by concerned criminals.

“Nigeria is the only country we have, we cannot fold our arms. We can, will and must eliminate the drug scourge.”

