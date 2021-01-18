Latest Politics Top Stories

COVID-19: Shehu Sani reacts to reopening of schools, says Nigerian govt confused

January 18, 2021
Shehu Sani says Buhari’s govt is deceitful about restructuring
By Ripples Nigeria

As public and private schools resume their academic sessions today, former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the reopening of schools despite the surge of Covid-19 across the country.

Sani made his reaction known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

Sani said state governments should pay more attention in ensuring adherence to COVID-19 measures and not the Federal Government.

He further said the government was confused on how the second wave of COVID-19 should be tackled.

Read also: Shehu Sani questions how Nigeria is succeeding with COVID-19 treatment while others are failing

The tweeted read: “Reopening schools and other #COVID19 regulatory measures should be a matter for the states and not the FG; the 36 states, including FCT have different infection rates. There is evident confusion on how to tackle the second wave.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government had fixed January 18, 2021 as the scheduled day for schools across the country to reopen.

The resumption has caused fear among some Nigerians.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */