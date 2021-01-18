COVID-19: Shehu Sani reacts to reopening of schools, says Nigerian govt confused

As public and private schools resume their academic sessions today, former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the reopening of schools despite the surge of Covid-19 across the country.

Sani made his reaction known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

Sani said state governments should pay more attention in ensuring adherence to COVID-19 measures and not the Federal Government.

He further said the government was confused on how the second wave of COVID-19 should be tackled.

Read also: Shehu Sani questions how Nigeria is succeeding with COVID-19 treatment while others are failing

The tweeted read: “Reopening schools and other #COVID19 regulatory measures should be a matter for the states and not the FG; the 36 states, including FCT have different infection rates. There is evident confusion on how to tackle the second wave.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government had fixed January 18, 2021 as the scheduled day for schools across the country to reopen.

The resumption has caused fear among some Nigerians.

Reopening schools and other #COVID19 regulatory measures should be a matter for the states and not the FG;the 36 states including FCT have different infection rates.There is evident confusion on how to tackle the second wave. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 18, 2021

Join the conversation

Opinions