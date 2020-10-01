Ngige lied, our members are being owed three months salaries —ASUU | Ripples Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has stated that its members are being owed three months salaries while in some universities some of its members have not received salary for six months.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Coordinator of ASUU, Lagos Zone, Prof Olusiji Sowande who accused the Minister of Labour and Employment , Dr. Chris Ngige, of being economical with the truth over his claims that the union would soon call off its ongoing strike.

Prof Sowande added that it was a lie that efforts to address the contentious issues were in progress and that the striking lecturers had been receiving their salaries regularly as claimed by Dr. Chris Ngige.

According to Prof Sowande, Ngige was being; “economical with the truth by misinforming the public that government has been paying the salaries of members of our union to date.”

He added that; “As of today our members are being owed three months salaries while in some universities our members have not received salary for six months.

“In addition, the government through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation have criminally withheld five months (February-June, 2020) Check-Off deducted from our members’ salaries. We are therefore surprised that MoL&E could go on air to present information which he has not verified as truth to the unsuspecting public.

“The ongoing total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action by our union will continue if this propaganda and lies against ASUU persists,” Prof Sowande concluded.

