NGX: Gains in Julius Berger, Champion Breweries, others push up market cap by N13bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose to N26.96 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.

The figure was N13.07 billion or 0.04 percent higher than the N26.94 trillion posted by the capital market on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All Share Index rose by 24 basis points to close at 49,499.43, up from 49,475.43 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 132.57 million shares worth N3.14 billion in 2,999 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 411.15 million shares valued at N6.34 billion traded by shareholders in 2,992 deals on Wednesday.

Julius Berger led the gainers’ list with a N2.10kobo rise in share price, moving from N21.20kobo to N23.30kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.40kobo to move from N4.30kobo to N4.70kobo per share.

Ardova’s share value was up by N1.60kobo to end trading with N19 from N17.40kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt gained 8.82 percent to close at N0.74kobo, above its opening price of N0.68kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s shares traded upward by 7.69 percent to rise from N0.26kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

UPDC REIT topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20kobo to drop from N3.10kobo to N2.90kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price dropped by 5.56 percent to end trading at N0.85kobo from N0.90kobo per share.

UPL lost N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.80kobo from N1.90kobo per share.

Wapic lost 5 percent to drop from N0.40kobo to N0.38kobo per share.

Oando’s shares dropped from N3.90kobo to N3.80kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 29.10 million shares valued at N331.21 million.

Sterling Bank traded 18.38 million shares worth N25.01 million.

Nigerian Breweries sold 10.50 million shares worth N394.98 million.

GTCO followed with 6.64 million shares valued at N147.03 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 5.42 million shares valued at N24.14 million.

