NGX: Investors gain N979bn after strong performance by Airtel Africa, Unity Bank, others

Investors in the Nigerian equities market made N979 billion following strong performances by Airtel Africa, Unity Bank, and other entities during trading on Wednesday.

This followed the growth in market capitalization to N56.6 trillion from N55.6 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) also appreciated to 103,498.28 from 101,707.70 posted by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth also closed positive as 27 stocks advanced and 24 declined, while 71 others remained unchanged in 8,654 deals.

Airtel Africa and Unity Bank led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N2, 200.00 and N2.42 from their previous N2, 000.00 and N2.42 per share.

Juli, First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH), and Morison also posted 9.91%, 9.90, and 9.82% gain in share prices.

On the flip side, MeCure Industries, NCR Nigeria, and Thomas Wyatt led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share prices to close at N9.72, N4.32, and N2.25 from the N10.80, N4.80, and N2.50 per share.

Meyer, BUA Cement, and Fidelity Bank completed the list of decliners in today’s trading with 9.99%, 9.91%, and 9.65 dip in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) traded 54.611 million shares valued at N1.47 billion in 580 deals followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 47.658 million shares worth N1.17 billion traded by shareholders in 544 deals.

Access Bank Holding traded 46.046 million shares valued at N1.09 billion in 476 deals.

On the value index, Geregu traded stocks worth N2.49 billion in 264 deals followed by FBNH with equities worth N1.47 billion in 580 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N1.17 billion in 544 deals to complete the top three entities in this category.

