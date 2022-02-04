NGX: Investors lose N26.88bn as stock market slips to bearish zone

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N26.8billion following the dip in equity capitalisation by 0.10 percent on Friday.

This led to a drop in equity capitalisation from N25.50 trillion to N25.47 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index was down by 49.88 basis points to close at 47,279.92 compared to 47,329.8 posted on Thursday.

Investors traded 225.68 million shares worth N2.38 billion in 4,093 deals on Friday.

This was lower than 346.70 million valued at N3.83 billion traded by investors in 4,952 deals the previous day.

SCOA led the gainers’ chart after netting N0.11kobo to rise from N1.14kobo to N1.25kobo per share.

Livingtrust gained N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.24kobo from N1.14kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share price was up by 5.97 percent to move from N0.67kobo to N0.71kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance share price rose by 4.76 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Champion gained N0.10kobo to end trading with N2.20kobo from N2.10kobo per share.

Presco led the losers’ table after shedding N10.50kobo from its share to drop from N105 to N94.50kobo per share.

NEM’s share price depreciated from N3.69kobo to N3.33kobo per share after losing N0.36kobo during trading.

International Breweries share price dropped by N0.55kobo to close at N5.30kobo from N5.85kobo per share.

UPL lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N2.50kobo from N2.65kobo per share.

Chams completed the list after shedding 4.76 percent from its market price to drop from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 24.84 million shares worth N71.19 million.

RT Briscoe traded 23.61 million valued at N6.85 million.

Transcorp followed with 16.39 million shares valued at N18.53 million.

Chams sold 15.23 million shares worth N3.04 million while Courtville traded 12.91 million valued at N6.77 million.

