NGX: Market cap by 0.21% as Tripple Gee, Courtville lead trading

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.21 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This represented a N60 billion growth in the market capitalization from N29.61 trillion to N29.67 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 117.4 basis points to close at 54,482.07, up from 54,364.67 achieved by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 163.63 million shares worth N5.50 billion in 3,145 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 140.84 million shares valued at N3.15 billion traded by shareholders in 3,553 deals the previous day.

Courtville led the gainers’ list with a 8.33 percent rise in share price moving from N0.48kobo to N0.52kobo per share.

Tripple Gee gained N0.13kobo to move from N1.37kobo to N1.50kobo per share.

Chams’ share value was up by 7.41 percent to end trading at N0.29kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s shares traded upward by 6.56 percent to rise from N0.61kobo to N0.65kobo per share.

Prestige gained 5 percent to close at N0.42kobo, above its opening price of N0.40kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 6.20 percent to drop from N1.29kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

Livestock’s share price dropped by 5.45 percent to end trading at N1.04 from N1.10kobo per share.

Unity Bank lost 3.77 percent to end trading with N0.51kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Fidson’s share price dropped from N9.87kobo to N9.50kobo per share after losing N0.37kobo during trading.

Transcorp lost 3.10 percent to drop from N1.29kobo to N1.25kobo per share.

BUA Foods led the day’s trading with 50 million shares valued at N3.72 billion.

UBA traded 25.72 million shares worth N214.87 million.

Access Corp sold 11.37 million shares worth N104.66 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 8.30 million shares valued at N12.73 million, while CWG traded 60 million shares valued at N4.93 million.

