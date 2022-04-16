NGX round-up: Meyer leads gainers as investors splash N22.3bn on 1.2bn shares

Investors at the Nigerian capital market splashed N22.372 billion on 1.247 billion shares in 23,406 deals in four days this week.

This surpassed the N10.812 billion which exchanged hands for 1.137 billion shares in 23,471 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Sector retained the top spot as the best performing industry after investors traded 975.776 million shares valued at N10.678 billion in 13,097 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry traded 65.187 million shares worth N1.752 billion in 2,725 deals, followed by Services Industry where traders parted with N135.745 million for 42.614 million shares in 1,172 deals.

Top three equities

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), Zenith Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc ended the week as the best three performing equities, accounting for 34.45% and 34.80% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Shareholders traded a combined 429.657 million shares worth N7.786 billion in 5,871 in four days.

READ ALSO: Investors make N87.5bn as bulls seize control of Nigeria’s capital market

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Meyer stock gained N0.47kobo to end the week with N1.60kobo compared to N1.13kobo per share reported last week.

Learn Africa’s share price was up by N0.35 kobo to rise from N1.73 kobo to N2.05 per share.

Berger Paints gained N1.05 to move from N6.20kobo to N7.25kobo per share.

NAHCO’s share rose by N0.70kobo close at N5.70kobo from N5 per share.

UAC Nigeria gained N1.40kobo to move from N10.10kobo to N11.50kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Academy Press lost N0.33kobo to close at N1.44kobo from N1.77kobo per share.

Prestige Assurance’s share value dropped by 11.11 percent to end the week at N0.40kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share price was down by N0.03kobo to close at N0.36kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC share lost N2 to end the week at N32.15kobo compared to N34.15kobo per share posted the previous week.

Regency Assurance’s share value dropped by 5.41 percent to close the week at N0.35 kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now