NGX: Shareholders lose N111.7bn to sell-offs in Morison, others

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market crashed by N111.7 billion due to sell-offs in Morison and Courtville on Thursday.

This indicated that the market capitalization dropped from N37.37 trillion to N37.26 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 204.17 basis points to close at 68,082.11, down from 68,286.28 ASI posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 378.08 million shares valued at N8.37 billion in 8,106 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 378.65 million shares worth N5.48 billion traded by shareholders in 7,671 deals the previous day.

Beta Glass topped the gainers’ list with a N4.70 kobo rise in share price to move from N47.15 kobo to N51.85 kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N1.40 kobo to close at N15.60 kobo, above its opening price of N14.20 kobo per share.

CWG’s share price was up by N0.47 kobo to move from N4.79 kobo to N5.26 kobo per share.

Tantalizer’s share price rose by 9.52 percent to move from N0.42 kobo to N0.46 kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance rose from N0.33 kobo to N0.36 kobo per share following a 9.09 percent growth in share price.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors lose N27.8bn to sell-offs in Ikeja Hotel, CWG, others

Morison topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.28 kobo to drop from N2.83 kobo to N2.55 kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.60 kobo from N0.65 kobo per share.

Nascon lost N4.15 kobo to end trading with N56.60 kobo from N60.75 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 6.82 percent to drop from N0.44 kobo to N0.41 kobo per share.

Wema Bank’s share dropped from N5.45 kobo to N5.10 kobo per share after losing N0.35 kobo during trading.

Oando topped the day’s trading with 91.63 million shares valued at N678.96 million.

Omatek followed with 29.97 million shares worth N19.20 million.

Dangote Sugar sold 23.39 million shares worth N1.48 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded 22.16 million shares valued at N193.57 million, while Access Corporation sold 20.80 million shares valued at N361.86 million.

