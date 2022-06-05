News
‘Nigeria, a failed state,’ Peter Obi reacts to Ondo church attack
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday expressed sadness at the precarious security situation in the country.
The ex-Anambra State governor was reacting to the gruesome murder of worshippers at a Catholic Church in Ondo State.
Unknown gunmen on Sunday attacked the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State and killed scores of worshippers.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Obi described Nigeria as a failed state.
READ ALSO: OWO MASSACRE: Afenifere slams Nigerian govt for monopolizing security
He wrote: “What happened in Owo today again adds to my position that our country is fast becoming a failed state. All must now join hands in saving our country from this existential situation we find ourselves in today.
“I sympathize with the victims’ families, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the people, and the Government of Ondo State. I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever is possible to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.”
