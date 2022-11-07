Politics
Nigeria a sick patient, health getting worse in hands of poor doctors —SDP flag bearer, Adebayo
Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Adewole Adebayo, on Sunday, described Nigeria as a sick country in the hands of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) .
Adebayo, who was the guest on a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, claimed the ruling party as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed Nigerians.
The legal expert said past elections conducted in the country were not transparent and stressed that chances of political parties next year would not be measured by past electoral realities.
He also maintained that technologies such as Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and others introduced in the electoral process would prevent rigging next year.
SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, accuses APC of plagiarizing campaign slogan
He said: “Nigeria is a sick patient whose health has not improved in the hands of doctors bandied about as the most experienced. The patient is getting worse. So it doesn’t matter whether the doctor has spent forty years or more. Nigeria might die if we don’t test other candidates.
“The first thing we need to do is do be serious-minded in the analysis. We all agree, without exception, that the historical elections we have been had were rigged. It has been judicially determined that elections weren’t transparent. INEC has even said it and is trying to use BVAS and others to prevent such. So let no parties boast of past achievements.
“Under thus dispensation we are just starting the campaign. In other climes they talk about frontline candidates towards the end of the race. And they don’t use that to determine who the press is going to talk to or who is participating in one debate or the other.
“There are serious issues on the ground and we are running to address them. The size of a political party isn’t going to determine whether you’re most ready to solve these problems. These big parties have not big ideas and haven’t solved any of the problems such as insecurity, poverty, unemployment and others.”
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
