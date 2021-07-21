Nigeria better as a united nation —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called on Nigerians to go after things that promote national unity rather than giving their energy to divisive actions.

According to Buhari, despite the cultural or ethnic differences, Nigerians were better off as a united people under one nation.

The President spoke at his country home in Daura, Katsina State when he received members of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) serving in the ancient town, who paid him a Sallah homage in commemoration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

Buhari said the NYSC as a scheme, has promoted national cohesion since its inception in May 1973.

He maintained that the NYSC had broadened the horizon of citizens, opened up opportunities, and enhanced the understanding of cultural differences.

Furthermore, Buhari noted that he had consistently praised former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for the initiative, which, according to him, has created more opportunities for uniting the country.

He urged corps members to make the most out of the opportunity of travelling around the country, especially in understanding different climates, cultures, languages, and the nation’s views on life.

He said: “Every time I meet with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, like recently, I still commend him for the initiative of the NYSC. The NYSC is spectacular in many ways.

“I feel very strongly about the NYSC and I am wishing you all the very best. I assure you that you will be much better as Nigerians after your experience.

“Some of you have come from Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Calabar and you can now feel the heat of Daura and how close it is to the desert.

“Not only the cultural differences but also physical differences. These are the things that make Nigeria.

“I assure you that there is a better, united Nigeria, rather than we allowing ourselves to fall apart.”

Meanwhile, the President gave the corps members N1 million, two cows, and 20 bags of rice.

The corps members’ Liaison Officer, Umar Babayo, praised President Buhari for supporting the NYSC and for revamping the nation’s economy.

Also, Babayo thanked Buhari for his efforts and sacrifices to restore peace across the country and for the policies put in place to diversify the economy.

