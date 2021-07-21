APC slams allegations by PDP over third term agenda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dispelled reports about harbouring a third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari.

This disclaimer came in the wake of a statement attributed to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had accused the APC of scheming to elongate the tenure of the President.

Secretary to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoehede, who reacted to the PDP allegation said, “APC has no 3rd term agenda like the PDP.”

“Unlike the opposition, we are a disciplined party. PDP is just been hunted by its past. You will recall the glorious third term agenda while PDP was in power. So, it is easy to accuse APC now.

“After our (APC) congresses and the National Convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023. APC has no 3rdterm agenda like PDP.

“What we are doing now is to stabilize and not to allow individual ambition to derail the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are a disciplined party and because we cannot allow individual addition to overshadowing what the President is going now,” the statement by the APC read.

