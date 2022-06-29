Nigeria’s capital market in marginal loss as Mutual Benefit tops trading

The Nigerian capital market recorded a marginal loss of N1billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the drop in equity capitalization to N27.927 trillion after eight hours of trading on the day.

This figure was -0.002% lower than N27.928 trillion reported by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 1.5 basis points to close at 51,802.48 against the 51,803.98 posted the previous day

Investors traded 416.46 million shares worth N2.60 billion in 5,050 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed 314.61 million shares valued at N12.84billion traded by shareholders in 4,708 deals on Tuesday.

Ikeja Hotel led the gainers with N0.11kobo, rising from N1.10kobo to N1.21kobo per share at the close of trading.

Royal Exchange gained 7.29 percent to move from N0.96kobo to N1.03 per share.

NPF Microfinance’s share value was up by N0.12kobo to end trading with N1.77kobo from N1.65kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank gained N0.16kobo to close at N3.44kobo from N3.28kobo per share.

Glaxosmith’s share appreciated by N0.30kobo to rise from N6.20kobo to N6.50kobo per share.

UPL topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.25kobo to drop from N2.60kobo to N2.35kobo per share.

Chams’ share dropped by 8 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.54kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Cutix’s share dropped from N2.40kobo to N2.25kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo during trading.

FTN Cocoa lost 5.71 percent to drop from N0.35kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 212.50 million shares valued at N53 12 million.

GTCO followed with 42.15 million shares valued at N867.53 million

UBA traded 23.98 million shares worth N179.03 million.

FBN Holdings sold 23.15 million shares worth N262.17 million, while Access Corporation traded 22.52 million shares valued at N208.53 million.

