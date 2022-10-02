Nigeria confirms 41 new cases of monkeypox in 12 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 41 new cases of monkeypox in 12 states.

In a post published on its website on Sunday, the NCDC said cases were recorded between August 29 and September 4.

The breakdown of the figure revealed the following: Lagos (14), Abia (7), Imo (6), Ogun (5), Ondo (2), Akwa Ibom (1), Borno (1), Delta (1), Osun (1), Oyo (1), Plateau (1) and Rivers (1).

The post read: “815 suspected cases, 318 confirmed cases, and seven deaths from Monkeypox had been recorded so far in the country in 2022.

“The fatality figure shows – Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (1), Akwa Ibom (1), Kogi (1), Taraba (1) and Imo (1), with a Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 2.2 percent.

“Only four states in the country accounted for 270 out of 544 cases of monkeypox in the country since 2017. These are Lagos (93), Rivers (71), Bayelsa (62), and Delta (44).

“This translates to 49.6 percent of the total number of confirmed cases.”

