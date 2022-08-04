Abia govt confirms three monkeypox cases

The Abia State Government on Thursday confirmed three monkeypox cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, who confirmed the development to journalists in Umuahia, said the cases were recorded in Aba North, Umuahia South and Ikwuano local government areas of the state.

He said the cases are receiving treatment at medical facilities in the state.

Osuji said: “We have done everything required as government, including contact tracing. The patients are responding to treatment.

“We have given all the support we are supposed to give. The surveillance is everywhere and the contact tracing is ongoing. We have listed a lot of contacts and taken their samples for investigation.”

