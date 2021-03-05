Nigeria flags-off COVID-19 vaccination | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Friday, on behalf of the President, Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the Covid-19 vaccine exercise.

The first set of people to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at the ceremony were frontline health workers

A medical doctor, Dr. Cyprian Nyong, of the National Hospital, Abuja, received a jab of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines at the launch. Others were a nurse, Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa.

“On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the federal government, I salute the front line health workers for their commitment in saving lives,” Mr Mustapha said.

“I now have the single honour to flag off the vaccination of all eligible Nigerians.

Also, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, described the moment as a “watershed.”

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, also said it was crucial “to first cater for those who cater for us”.

