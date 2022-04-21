Nigeria in endless cycle of ‘arrested development’ —Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has weighed in with her fitting description of Nigeria as a country perpetually trapped in an endless cycle of arrested development due to bad leadership.

The ex-minister lamented the horrible state of the country, ranging from insecurity, to leadership ineptitude, to morribund educational system, and epileptic economy, among others.

In a tweet on her verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Oby knocked greedy Nigerian leaders who she said, were only obsessed with power, stressing that they lacked convincingly efficacious plans to move the country forward.

According to her, they were not bothered about the problems ravaging the country at the moment, rather they engaged in political permutations and fake campaign speeches mostly to the detriment of the country.

She wrote: “I went back to listen to a speech of 2014 and if you’re not told the date it was delivered, you’d think one was speaking today.

“A country unable to free itself from the endless cycle of arrested development. Nigeria and Nigerians exist for the Next Election”, she added.

