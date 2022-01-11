Nigeria records 18 deaths daily from road accidents in 9 months

At least 18 persons who left their homes daily from December 2020 to June 2021 did not get to their destination nor did they return home.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this in its latest report on Road Transport Data published on Tuesday based on data provided by Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to the report 4,939 Nigerians died within the 9-month period out of 62,706 persons involved in 9,799 different crashes.

In the Fourth quarter 2020,NBS revealed 1,818 died while 1,668 lost their lives in Q1 and 1,453 in Q2 2021

On the type of accidents recorded, NBS said 2,492 were fatal accidents, 6,134 serious and 1,173 minor.

In total 28,777 persons were injured while 4939 died to bring the total causality to 33,716.

The number of persons injured were 19,075 bringing the total causalities to 10,471.

Part of the report reads for Q2 2021, “In the fourth quarter of 2020, total road traffic crashes were 3,313 from 3,066 in the previous quarter.

“This represents a growth rate of 8.06 per cent. Nevertheless, growth declined to 0.36 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 when the total road traffic crashes were 3,301 and further declined by 3.51 per cent, recording 3,185 in the second quarter of 2021.

“In each of the quarters under review, serious cases of road crashes stood top, compared to fatal and minor cases observed, this calls for strengthening of our road safety agencies and medical response team.”

On gender NBS also note that 1,474 males were killed in the fourth quarter of 2020, accounting for 81.08 per cent of 1,818 persons killed in total.

“1,318 was in the first quarter of 2021, representing 79.02 percent of the 1,668 killed. However, more males were recorded dead in the second quarter of 2021 put at 84.65 per cent of 1,453 killed compared to 79.02 per cent in the preceding quarter,” the report added.

On death by gender, NBS also showed the fourth quarter of 2020, 7,370 males were injured, accounting for 75.96 per cent of 9,702 injuries recorded.

“Although the number of persons injured increased to 10,057 in the first quarter of 2021, the share of males to females was 75.07 per cent (7,550). The number of persons injured fell to 9,018 in the second quarter of 2021 with 7,059 males, representing 78.28 per cent,” NBS said.

On the types of vehicle, in the fourth quarter of 2020, NBS showed 5,230 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes compared to 4,893 in the preceding quarter, a growth rate of 6.89 per cent.

It said this is a decreased to 5,193 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, representing a growth rate of -0.71 per cent and further decreased by 114 per cent to 5,134 vehicles in the second quarter of 2021.

“Over the last three quarters under review, commercial vehicles were most affected in road crashes averag ing 64.92 per cent of the total vehicles involved.”

On region most affected, NBS said in the fourth quarter of 2020 the North-Central recorded the most crashes at 968, followed by the South-West region at 800.

In terms of casualties, the North-West had the most at 3,380, followed by the North-Central region.

Also the North-Central recorded the highest cases of road crashes in the first quarter of 2021 at 905, followed by the South-West region at 877. In terms of casualties in the quarter, the North West had the most at 3,143, followed by the North-Central region.

“However, in the second quarter of 2021, the North-Central yet again recorded the highest cases of crashes at 1,015, followed by the South-West region at 876. This accounted for 3,006 casualties in the North Central, the highest recorded,” the report noted.

