News
Nigeria to get 4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine from U.S
In the next few days, the US government will supply 10 million vaccines to South Africa and Nigeria.
5.6 million Pfizer doses will be going to South Africa and 4 million Moderna doses will be heading Nigeria’s way.
This was revealed by Dana L. Banks, US Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council, at a virtual press conference for African journalists on Wednesday.
According to banks, the deliveries are part of a pledge by President Biden to share 80 million doses globally–with about 25 million doses expected to arrive in 49 African states.
“We have been, over the past three weeks, working through the African Union and COVAX delivering first rounds, in some cases second rounds, of doses to our African partners. And just today, we are happy to announce that we will be sending over 5 million doses to South Africa as well as 4 million – 5 million doses – over 5 million doses to South Africa of Pfizer vaccines as well as 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Nigeria.
Read also: China donates 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria
“So we’re very excited about that and we hope that these will go a long way in helping to provide safety and health security for the people of Nigeria and South Africa, which will then enable them to get back to their regular activities, their economic activities, and help them to build back better,” She said.
The United States is ramping up vaccine deliveries to Africa as a third wave of the pandemic continues to accelerate across the continent.
Vaccine availability in Africa has been hampered by a factor called ‘vaccine nationalism’, which has seen wealthy nations snapping up excess doses of available vaccines for their own populations.
So far, only less than 1 percent of Nigerians have so far received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), as of June 15, 2021, a total number of 1,978,808 targeted eligible Nigerians had partaken in vaccination against the Virus.
This represents 1.9 doses of vaccines per 100 people.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....