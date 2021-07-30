News
FBI officials meet IGP on Kyari
Officials of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday met with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to discuss the extradition of the embattled Head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP, Abba Kyari, over his alleged involvement in a fraud scheme with a suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass aka Hushpuppi.
Hushpuppi had told a US court that he paid Kyari some money to arrest his associate, Chibuzo Vincent after a $1.1 million deal went wrong.
The US District Court for the Central District of California had on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari, and ordered the FBI to extradite him to the US.
READ ALSO: IGP orders review of FBI’s bribery allegations against Kyari
The police officer on Thursday denied the reports that he received bribes from the suspected fraudster.
The IGP had since ordered an internal review of the allegations against Kyari.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that four FBI agents met with Baba on Thursday to initiate moves for the extradition of the supercop to the US over his role in Hushpuppi’s escapades.
The agents returned to the IGP’s office on Friday to fast-track the police officer’s extradition to the US.
