 Nasarawa govt denies losing N100m to armed robbers | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Nasarawa govt denies losing N100m to armed robbers

Published

47 mins ago

on

The Nasarawa State government on Friday dismissed reports that N100 million meant for payment of casual workers in the state was carted away by armed robbers.

Reports had said on Thursday that gunmen suspected to be armed robbers waylaid officials of the state’s Ministry of Finance, Budget, and Planning and took away N100million.

The hoodlums, according to the reports, trailed officials of the ministry from a commercial bank in Lafia where they withdrew cash to pay workers before attacking them.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dogo Shammah, who reacted to the reports in a statement in Lafia, however, confirmed that N11.7 million was carted away by armed robbers.

READ ALSO: Kidnappers besiege Kogi/Nassarawa communities, abduct 13

Shammah said the money was meant to host a team from the Revenue, Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) expected to visit the state.

He said part of the money was also earmarked for furnishing and refurbishing of some offices and vehicles in the Government House.

The commissioner said: “The gunmen trailed officials of the state’s Ministry of Finance, Budget, and Planning after making a withdrawal at a second generation bank along Lafia-Jos road.

“They shot sporadically on getting to the ministry’s premises and took the money away.”

Shammah said the incident had been reported to security agencies in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....