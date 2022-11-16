Nigeria under Buhari better than some developed countries —Yahaya Bello

Despite scathing criticism leveled against the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for its seeming underperformance over the last seven years, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State boasted that President Muhammadu Buhari has taken Nigeria to an enviable position in the world.

Bello, who spoke at the APC presidential campaign flag off in Jos on Tuesday, said Nigeria was better than many other developed countries of the world under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC youth coordinator for 2023 elections snubbed the economic crisis and other challenges confronting the country to argue that no president had ever performed like Buhari.

He said: “You have done so well in terms of infrastructure and our economy. You inherited it when there were recessions and challenges across the world.

“Today in Nigeria, we are better than so many countries, including developed ones. It is under this wonderful APC, that you gave women, people and youth living with disabilities a chance to have a voice and belong.

“Your Excellency, you have done it from 2015 to 2019, from 2019 till date – you are going to handover Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu so he can continue to replicate what he did in Lagos and what Alhaji Shettima did in Borno state across this country.

“I am assuring all the youths in this country that this coming election in 2023 is all about us. It’s not about Asiwaju, it is not about Kashim, it is not about President Muhammadu Buhari, it is all about the younger generation, youths and generation yet unborn.”

