NIGERIA: When chaos becomes the springboard for the change we need | Ripples Nigeria

Graffiti
NIGERIA: When chaos becomes the springboard for the change we need
The world was suddenly jolted by the spread of an unknown virus later coded the Coronavirus. It was a moment of despair, confusion and a total shift in lifestyle.
Social distancing, nose masking and hand washing became the new normal.
Everything became virtual as Lockdown was enforced.
It was a period of total chaos as the deadly yet invisible virus spread very fast. It moved from invisibility to invincibility as scientists in the organized world headed for the kill.
While the time ticked and lives were lost each second, waiting for the answer became a common ground in prayer for all sects. And for once, both the religious people and the atheists came into alignment that there was a cosmic force ready to annihilate mankind.
But the crowned virus was not the Almighty, so it had no such powers to effect a total extinction of the entire human race but it sure recreated the lifestyles of man.
The chaotic situation brought about a “new normal” and ushered in the change we never yearned earnestly for.
Though the casualty was huge and is probably still raging, albeit in lesser numbers now, the ultimate result is that life still can go on in a totally different way and the past may never return.
It’s an indescribable moment of change!
Nigeria has been through the Civil War, recording millions of casualties and setbacks, with widening distrust and disunity amongst the ethnic groups that make up it’s structure.
Read also: Are we a joke to you, President Muhammadu Buhari?
Fifty one years after the war, the issues that led to the war have been multiplied beyond description. Obviously, the war was never a means to an end of injustice, marginalization and inequity. It was simply a tool for further division under a thinly held fabric waiting to break.
Fifty two years after, the drums of War are beating again. Those who ought to secure the people are now being severed by provocateurs labeled unknown Gunmen, bandits, secessionists, dangerous herdsmen and Boko Haram.
The Police have been marked for elimination and the war rages even though there are no clear rival groups. It is Anarchy and the authorities are overwhelmed.
The End SARS protest was the test run of the weakening of the Police Force and it worked.
This chaos may actually not be the end of a corporate Nigeria but it will set the tone for the change we may not have asked for, but the one we definitely need!
Whatever let the change come for we earnestly yearn for a better Nigeria.
Written by Obiaruko Christie Ndukwe…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan
Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Latest Tech News
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...