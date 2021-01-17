Nigeria will miss Martins-Kuye’s insight on development – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed his shock at the death of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Jubril Martins-Kuye.

Martins-Kuye died earlier on Sunday.

The president, who reacted to the ex-minister’s death via a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Nigerians would miss Martins-Kuye for his insight on developmental issues.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family, friends and associates of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, praying that the almighty God will comfort them at the moment of grief.

“President Buhari condoles with Ago Iwoye community, government, and people of Ogun State over the passing of the legislator in the Third Republic, who served in the Fourth Republic as Minister of State, Finance, and Minister of Commerce and Industry, bringing with him many years of experience from the banking sector.

“The President believes Martins-Kuye will be sorely missed for his insight on issues of development, particularly in tailoring budgets that reflect the needs of the people, with his emphasis on full implementation.

“President Buhari prays that the soul of the former minister will rest in peace.”

The ex-minister was born on August 16, 1942, in Ago Iwoye, Ijebu constituency of Ogun State.

He was appointed as minister of Commerce and Industry by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in March 2010.

