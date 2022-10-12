Nigerian agtech startup, Greenbles, launches online farm service portal. 3 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigerian agtech startup, Greenbles, launches online farm service portal

Lagos-based agtech startup, Greenbles, has launched an electronic service portal as it looks to push its mission of leveraging technology to solve Africa’s food problem.

Oladapo Kasumu, cofounder and CEO, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Oladapo, who spoke on the significance of agriculture to the development of the country, noted that the agtech company would leverage technology to deliver “affordable and easy adaptation” for business people in agriculture.

He said: “Agric has consistently contributed between 20% to 25% to our GDP. In numbers, that’s approximately $100b. While this shows the enormity of opportunity in that space, we have barely scratched the surface as a nation.

“Our technology approach is affordable and easy adaptation for farmers in Nigeria to help achieve sustainable farming.”

Greenbles was founded in 2015 by Saeed Oshin, an economist and IT specialist.

The technology for agriculture startup is backed by grants from Tony Elumelu Foundation, Quickteller, Foundry, amongst others.

2. Nigerian healthtech, Lifestores Healthcare, secures $3 million pre-series A round

Lifestores Healthcare, a Nigerian healthtech company, has announced closing a new $3 million pre-series A round.

Andrew Garza, COO & Co-founder of Lifestores Healthcare, confirmed the raiser in a media release on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Pre-Series A funding round was led by Health54.

Aruwa Capital Management and other existing investors also participated in the round.

“Our scope goes beyond merely distributing medicines and stabilizing prices.

“Essentially, pharma wholesalers are the ‘banks’ of the healthcare supply chain in Nigeria, and their impact on the overall economy is considerable,” Garza explained

Tech Trivia: Decryption is required to open which of the following files?

A. A JPEG image captured by a digital camera

B. A password-protected PDF file

C. A video encoded with the MPEG-2 codec

D. A standard gzip-compressed file

Answer: see end of post

Read also:Sport queen, Serena Williams leads $3.3m seed in Nigerian startup, Stears. 2 other stories and a trivia.

3. FlapKap secures $3.6M seed funding to boost e-commerce businesses in MENA

A revenue-based financing platform (RBF), FlapKap, has secured $3.6M in seed funding to boost e-commerce businesses in the MENA region.

Ahmad Coucha, the startup’s CEO and co-founder disclosed this in a media release on Wednesday.

Coucha cofounded the startup with Khaled Nassef, Sherif Bichara, and Adel Hodroj in 2022.

The company claims it serves mainly SaaS and e-commerce platforms like most revenue-based financing companies.

“Aside from the financing solutions we offer our partners, we also give them other value-added services to help them go further.

“So we always like to position ourselves as a growth partner; we’re not just financing,” said the chief executive.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that QED, Nclude, A15, and Outliers all participated in the funding round

4. Egypt’s i’Supply, secures $1.5m pre-seed round

An Egyptian pharma distribution marketplace, i’Supply, has secured $1.5m in a pre-seed round.

Ibrahim Emam, CEO of i’Supply, confirmed the funding in a press release on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the pre-seed round was led by Disruptech Ventures among other investors.

Commenting on the raiser and intent, Emam said:

“The company is building a reliable and integrated network that enhances and augments traditional brick-and-mortar platforms with data-driven disruptive sales, distribution, and procurement solutions that optimize the procurement processes and provide a one-stop-shop solution that supports the industry’s stakeholders to quickly predict and overcome supply chain disruptions.”

Trivia Answer: A password-protected PDF file

Decryption is the process of converting encrypted data into recognizable information.

It is the opposite of encryption, which takes readable data and makes it unrecognizable.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now