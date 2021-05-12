Nigerian Army arrests alleged ESN's second-in-command, Awurum Eze | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian Army arrests alleged ESN’s second-in-command, Awurum Eze
The Nigerian Army has arrested the alleged Second-in-Command of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), identified as Awurum Eze.
48-years-old Eze, who was arrested in Aba, Abia State on Wednesday, is said to be the deputy to the slained ESN Commander, Ikonso, who was killed by the military on May 4 in a gun battle between the ESN, the military wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and operatives of the Nigerian Army.
In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Muhammed Yerima, Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta in the Isiala-Mbano local government area of Imo State, had earlier escaped arrest when operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding.
The statement reads:
“The Second-in-Command to the neutralised IPOB/ESN terrorist leader Ikonso, Awurum Eze, has been arrested by security operatives.
“The 48-year-old Awurum Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano LGA, Imo State, had on the 4th of May, 2021, escaped when operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding.
“Intensive manhunt was thereafter launched towards tracing and arresting him. He was eventually apprehended on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives.
“Awurum Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than 3 months.
“Many of the arrested IPOB/ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and Second-in-Command to the late Ikonso.
“According to them, amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have direct communication link with Nnamdi Kanu. He can be seen in several photographs posing with the fugitive terrorist leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
“Investigation by the combined team of security operatives continues.”
Isaac Dachen
