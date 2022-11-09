Nigerian fintech startup, Kuda, launches digital banking in UK. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigerian fintech startup, Kuda, launches digital banking in UK

A Nigerian fintech startup, Kuda, has announced taking its digital banking mission to the U.K.

Kuda’s cofounder, Babs Ogundeyi, disclosed the development in a media release on Wednesday.

The Nigerian-owned fintech is a U.K.-based fintech player, offering financial services to Africans within and outside Africa.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Neobank closed, via its London entity, a Series B of $55 million to take its valuation up to $500M.

According to the statement, Kuda said the latest development is part of the company’s major global expansion drive.

“Ultimately, Kuda is building a one-stop shop for Africans, including other services outside remittance.

“And our plan is not just for Africa, but for Africans everywhere,” said Ogundeyi.

Tech Trivia: The Finder is an essential feature of which operating system?

A. macOS

B. iOS

C. Windows

D. Android

Answer: see end of post

2. Elon Musk’s Twitter introduces ‘Official’ label for select verified accounts

Billionaire Elon Musk’s newly acquired social media platform, Twitter, is looking to introduce an “Official” label for some selected verified accounts.

Read also:Egypt’s psychotherapy startup, Shezlong, expands to South Africa. 2 other stories and a trivia

The company’s early stage Products Executive, Esther Crawford, confirmed the development in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that tweeps with verification blue ticks are expected to pay $8 monthly to retain the badge, a development Twitter linked towards ensuring its company reduces dependence on ads.

The new move was made in a bid to identify and differentiate fake accounts from government officials.

Crawford explained that not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with the customary blue check would get the “Official” label as the label was not for sale.

“The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between accounts,” Crawford tweeted.

3. Morocco-based fintech startup, WafR, secures $120,000 from First Circle Capital

A Morocco-based fintech, WafR, has disclosed securing $120,000 from First Circle Capital.

Selma Ribica, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at First Circle Capital, confirmed the investment in a media release on Wednesday.

First Circle Capital, according to local sources, is a venture capital fund that invests in the next generation of FinTech in Africa.

The VC claimed it invested in WafR’s previous round of funding last June.

“After a first investment, we are delighted to announce a new investment of greater size.

“WafR is uniquely positioned at the crossroads of retail and fintech in Morocco and continues to innovate by providing retail brands with an ever-growing network of partner grocers,” explained Ribica.

WafR will use the fund to expand its network of clients and FMCG brands.



Trivia Answer: Finder

The Finder is the desktop interface of Macintosh computers. It allows users to move, copy, delete, and open files, navigate through folders and move windows around the desktop.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now