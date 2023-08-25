Nigerian govt accuses Edo gov, Obaseki, of ‘playing cheap politics’ over subsidy removal comment

Minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris on Thursday, stated that the federal government was aware of the challenges Nigerians were experiencing as a result of the elimination of the petrol subsidy.

Idris made this assertion in response to remarks attributed to Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The governor had expressed disbelief that there was no plan in place before the subsidy removal was put into effect.

“I am shocked that people who campaigned around the country, saying that they will remove subsidies, had no clear plans on what to do after subsidy removal. They don’t know what to do and how to support those who will be victims of subsidy removal,” Obaseki had lashed out at the administration of President Bola Tinubu, while addressing journalists in Benin City.

But in a statement released on Thursday in response, the minister claimed President Bola Tinubu’s administration was trying to make the nation affluent.

“The federal government understands the current difficulties Nigerians are facing and is working very hard with the states and local governments to bring succour to our people,” the Minister said.

“President Tinubu is guiding our country through very challenging times. We are supremely confident that we will soon turn the corner into a prosperous future.

“What is required at this time is for leaders at all levels to cooperatively bind together to make life better for Nigerians, not to play cheap politics that serves no better purpose.

“As President Tinubu has admonished, the time for politics and politicking is over.”

Idris said Edo under Obaseki has benefited from subsidy removal in terms of more allocation to the state.

“Rather than delving into narratives which do not provide the complete picture, the focus should be on how the Edo state government will be using available resources to drive impactful projects that genuinely uplift the people of Edo State,” he said.

