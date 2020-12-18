Nigerian govt blames ASUU for prolonged universities strike

The federal government of Nigeria has blamed the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, for the prolonged university strike which has persisted for nine months.

The blame was placed at the doorstep of ASUU on Thursday by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige who said that strangely, ASUU claims ‘patriotism’ as the basis for the prolonged industrial action.

Ngige, who made the remark while faulting claims by the University of Jos chapter of ASUU that he was responsible for the current industrial action, said that the union has refused to reciprocate federal government’s offer.

According to Ngige, the government is living by its words by fulfilling all the demands over which ASUU went on strike on March 9, 2020.

Ngige said; “It is rather ASUU which has bluntly refused to reciprocate the Federal Government offers by refusing to either teach, conduct researches or engage in other academic values for which they are paid, that should be held responsible.

“Strangely, ASUU claims ‘patriotism’ as the basis for this prolonged industrial action, forcing every patriot to raise concern over this weird definition of patriotism by ASUU officials.

“Living by its words, the Federal Government has fulfilled all the demands over which ASUU went on strike on March 9, 2020.

“It is therefore preposterous for the University of Jos chapter of ASUU under Dr. Maigoro to refer to these concrete steps taken by the Federal Government as a “promissory note” with which Nigerians shouldn’t expect ASUU to call off the strike,” he concluded.

