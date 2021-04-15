Nigerian govt blames power outage on breakdown, gas constraint in 17 power plants | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Thursday blamed the crippling power outage in many parts of the country on technical faults in 17 National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.

The minister, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said eight power plants namely Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji, and Ihovbor had completely broken down while the Jebba power plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

He added that Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras, Alaoji and Shiroro hydroelectric power plant are experiencing gas constraints and acute water shortage respectively.

The minister, however, apologised to Nigerians over the persistent power outage and assured that power would soon be restored to many parts of the country.

READ ALSO: Mamman apologises for incessant power outages, pledges to redress challenge

Mamman wrote: “I sincerely regret the recent power outages across the nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the national grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that.

“The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji, and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

“Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sapele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras, and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues.”

Join the conversation

Opinions