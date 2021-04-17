Nigerian govt gives date for delivery of Lagos road project | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian govt gives date for delivery of Lagos road project
The Federal Government said on Saturday section one of the ongoing reconstruction works on the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonsoki Expressway in Lagos would be completed within three weeks.
The Federal Controller of Works in the state, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, who disclosed this during a joint inspection of the project with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said section one of the road would be opened afterward.
He said the rehabilitation works, which had been divided into four sections, were to ease port congestion and gridlock at the Apapa axis.
The project section one which is about 10 kilometres begins from Liverpool Round through Creek Road to Beachland near Sunrise while section two is 8.4 kilometres and stretches from Beachland to Cele Bus Stop.
READ ALSO: Fashola blames Jonathan govt for paying contractor on road repair done by church
The project was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2018 to address the traffic gridlock on the Apapa axis.
The NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Usman, led a delegation that joined the Ministry of Works team on an on-the-spot assessment of construction works.
The controller said the grey areas such as the indiscriminate parking of trucks and disagreements on the pace of construction had been resolved.
He said the inspection allowed the NPA delegation to see for themselves that the contractor had been working progressively.
Popoola said: “And this section that we are is the end of section one which we have completed. We will complete the remaining portion within the next three weeks, especially the asphalt work.
“So within that three weeks, the outstanding works will be completed fully and the section one will be made available to the motorists.
“The Federal Ministry of Works also complained about the trucks that are infiltrating the road while we are working. We have told them (NPA) that we cannot allow trucks to flock onto the section where we are working because they will disturb the contractor.
“So the trucks will now be monitored and controlled fully.
“Both the NPA security, the Nigerian Police, LASTMA, and then the contractor’s representative will form a synergy to work out how they will be controlling the trucks that enter into the port road henceforth.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga...
Championship leaders Norwich make instant return to Premier League
English Championship leaders, Norwich have won promotion back to the Premier League after Brentford and Swansea failed to win on...
FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 38th in world, stay first in Africa
Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football
We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...