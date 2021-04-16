 Fashola blames Jonathan govt for paying contractor on road repair done by church | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Fashola blames Jonathan govt for paying contractor on road repair done by church

Published

52 mins ago

on

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has clarified the issue of payment to Cartil Construction Nigeria Limited in respect of the rehabilitation of Ife-Ifewara road in Osun.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had alleged that payment was made to the contractor by the ministry for rehabilitation of the road which was done by the Church between 2016 and 2019.

The Director of Press and Publicity, FMWH, Mrs Boade Akinola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

Akinola explained that Fashola was speaking at the Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Fashola debunked the allegation by RCCG that monies were paid to the contactor.

The minister clarified that no payment was made by the current administration with respect to the rehabilitation of the road.

Fashola stated that the contract was awarded to Messrs Cartill Construction Nigeria Limited five years before the Buhari Administration and six years before he was appointed as a Minister of Works and Housing.

He said that the then Minister of Works only approved the mandatory 15 per cent mobilisation fee on March 31, 2011 and another payment was made after the work had reached about 26.21 per cent on Dec. 29, 2011.

“These payments were all made four years before the Buhari’s administration,” he explained.

Read also: Lagos seeks to end residents’ ordeal as Sanwo-Olu orders road repairs

He stated that the ministry did not make any payment to the contractor as a refund or certify any work done between 2016 and 2019.

Fashola added that the road in question was not a federal road but the contract was initiated as Parliamentary Constituency Project which was domiciled in the budget of the ministry.

While commending the leadership of RCCG for intervening in the rehabilitation of the road, Fashola explained that there were procedures to be followed in intervening on federal and state roads.

Responding on behalf of RCCG, the Petitioner, Pastor Niyi Adebanjo apologised to the minister saying that the petition was not targeted at him, but was meant to expose some perceived sharp practices.

Adebanjo said that they thought that the Federal Government was to approve another payment for the road which was rehabilitated free by Pastor Encoh Adeboye as part of the church’s Social Corporate Responsibility.

“The rehabilitation of the road was awarded and paid for by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, hence any further claim by any company should be seen as illegal and unjust.”

President Goodluck Jonathan was in charge of the country’s affairs within the period in question, and Mohammed Sanusi Daggash was the minister of works between April 6, 2010 to 2015 when that administration lost the elections to another political party.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Sports10 hours ago

Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Ahmed-Musa-Al-Nassr Ahmed-Musa-Al-Nassr
Latest23 hours ago

Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Sports1 day ago

Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival

Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Sports1 day ago

Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up

Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...

Latest Tech News

Latest19 hours ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Tech3 days ago

Twitter to open first African office in Ghana

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Latest4 days ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
Latest5 days ago

P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...