Nigerian govt may sanction Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination

The Federal Government has disclosed that it may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccination.

Specifically, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) Faisal Shuaib, gave the hint at a media parley in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the government of Edo and Ondo States had already restricted access to some public places for those who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, Shuaib said the Federal Government may “apply the basic rule of law” against people who have refused to take the vaccine, saying they could endanger the lives of others.

He said, “The Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health is exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians including federal civil servants and corporate entities.

“Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then we would need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesitancy.

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins.

“So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others.”

