News
Nigerian govt begins second phase of COVID-19 vaccination
With soaring cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant across the country, the Federal Government on Monday commenced the administration of new vaccines.
This marked the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.
The flag-off ceremony was held at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja, on Monday.
Amongst eminent personalities in attendance were: the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha
READ ALSO: Nigerian health agency sets up special covid-19 vaccination sites across country
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu and the Medical Director of the FMC, Professor Aliyu Ahmed also graced the occasion.
The exercise had earlier been scheduled for August 10, but was postponed due to “purely administrative” reasons, according to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.
More details later….
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...