Nigerian govt begins second phase of COVID-19 vaccination

With soaring cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant across the country, the Federal Government on Monday commenced the administration of new vaccines.

This marked the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The flag-off ceremony was held at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja, on Monday.

Amongst eminent personalities in attendance were: the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu and the Medical Director of the FMC, Professor Aliyu Ahmed also graced the occasion.

The exercise had earlier been scheduled for August 10, but was postponed due to “purely administrative” reasons, according to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

More details later….

