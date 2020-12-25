Nigerian govt picks CSO to monitor spending of $311m Abacha loot

The Nigerian government has announced a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), CLEEN Foundation, as the body mandated to monitor the spending of the last tranche of $311m repatriated to the country from funds allegedly looted by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

This announcement was made by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), on Thursday, December 24.

The money which was repatriated in February, has been earmarked by the Federal Government for three landmark projects which are the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Abuja-Kano Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement by Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the purpose of involving the CLEEN Foundation in monitoring the recovered funds was to increase transparency and show Nigerians that the government was honest in all its dealing.

Gwandu added that the approval of the CSO to carry out the monitoring of the spending of the fund, came after a presentation made by the AGF on the competitive bidding process involving 17 Nigerian and international civil society and business organisations.

“The Federal Executive Council approved the award of the consultancy monitoring of the projects; 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja to Kano Expressway and Lagos to Ibadan Expressway to CLEEN Foundation, a Nigeria-based CSO.

“The selection process included the participation of the other two countries that signed the tripartite agreement for the return of the Abacha three stolen assets; the United States of America and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

“This engagement is in line with President Buhari’s commitment to open government and the principles of the Global Forum on Asset Recovery, as well as the UN Convention Against Corruption provisions on asset recovery.”

