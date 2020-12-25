Bandits kill five traders, two vigilantes in Kaduna

Tragedy struck in Galadimawa in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when heavily armed gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on people in the area killing five traders and two vigilantes in the process.

The incident was confirmed on Thursday by Samuel Aruwan who is the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs who informed that the assailants carried out the attack on Wednesday, December 23.

According to Aruwan, the bandits came in large numbers and took advantage of the weekly market day in the area, to strike innocent citizens but some of them were killed by troops while escaping after the bloody attack.

Aruwan also added that security reports indicate that the bandits sneaked into the market around 4pm and opened fire on the vigilantes, two of who died on the spot, and also killed five other persons.

He said; “The Kaduna State Government has been informed that several armed bandits were neutralized at the outskirts of Galadimawa in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

“The armed bandits were neutralized after they attacked the weekly Galadimawa Market on Wednesday evening, where two vigilantes and five citizens lost their lives.

“The armed bandits sneaked into the market around 4pm and opened fire on the vigilantes, in the process killing the following operatives: Yusuf Magaji Iyatawa and Dabo Bafillace.

Read also: Again, bandits kill seven, kidnap three in Kaduna

“While escaping, the bandits killed the following five citizens: Danjuma Haladu, Shuaibu Isyaku, Isyaku Adamu, Shehu Dalhatu and Musa Haruna Kerawa.

“A commercial trailer driver, one Alhaji Yusuf Tumburku who had just loaded 330 bags of maize belonging to a trader, Alhaji Hamza Ungwan Lalle Giwa, had his vehicle and the grains burnt to ashes. One other car was burnt by the armed bandits.

“The security agencies comprising the police and troops gave the armed bandits a hot pursuit while they escaped out of the general area.

“The armed bandits who were on about 15 motorcycles met their end in the hands of aggressive fighting air platforms which engaged them and subsequently neutralized several of them.

“The ground troops are still carrying out clearance operations in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas,” Aruwan added.

Join the conversation

Opinions