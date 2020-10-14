Nigerian govt sets up initiative to curb maternal mortality

In its bid to reduce maternal mortality to the barest minimum, the federal government has set up the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) initiative.

According to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who spoke at the launch, the initiative targets women, children and the aged and seeks to improve their well-being.

Mr Ehanire lamented that the country’s health indices are poor and totally unacceptable.

“Our health indices are unacceptably poor and there are emerging issues around gender, public health emergencies and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Maternal mortality ratio of 512 per 1000 live births, Under-five mortality rate of 132 per 1000 live births and neonatal mortality rate of 39 per 1000 live births,” he said.

Reacting to the initiative, the Coordinator of Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Aminu Magashi also promised to provide technical support.

“We happily welcome the emergence of the Nigeria RMNCAEH+N Partnership Coordination Platform. And commit to engage and continue to provide technical support to the platform in domestic resource mobilization, efficient budgetary release, budget performance, and accountability aimed at galvanizing collective actions and positive health outcomes for RMNCAEH+N in Nigeria,” he said.

