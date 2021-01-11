Nigerian govt threatens to stop train services over covid-19

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that government would stop Lagos-Ibadan train service should it discover passengers suffering from COVID-19.

He said government had also issued similar warning to stop the Kaduna to Abuja train service should people fail to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

Amaechi spoke on Monday on NTA Good Morning Nigeria programme.

Read also: NRC begins Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan train services

He said, “If we see that we are conveying passengers who have COVID from Lagos to Ibadan and Ibadan to Lagos, we will stop it just like we have threatened to stop the one from Kaduna to Abuja if people don’t comply with the Covid protocols.

“Don’t forget that on Kaduna-Abuja, we convey 4,000 passengers in a day. Imagine that about 20 per cent have Covid, they can transmit Covid to the entire passengers. The rate of transmission will be high. The same is applicable to Lagos. Everybody must comply with the Covid protocols, wear your masks till the end of the journey.”

During the programme, the minister assured that the Lagos-Ibadan railway project would be completed this month.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurated the railway virtually after its completion.

Join the conversation

Opinions