MURIC asks Nigerian govt to place travel ban on Trump, his key allies

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday called on the Federal Government to place a travel ban on outgoing Unuted States (US) President Donald Trump and his key allies.

The Islamic group stated this in a statement signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

It was responding to Trump’s rejection of last year’s US Presidential Election result, which Joe Biden won.

Trump allegedly incited his supporters to attack the US Capitol in his efforts to stop the certification of Biden’s victory.

Muric in its statement, called on the Federal Government to speak up on the American debacle, adding, that “America’s condemnation of African and other third world countries has been deafening enough to attract a tornado of backlashes at this moment.

“We are not happy that FG has remained silent. China, Turkey and Iran have spoken up. The voice of Africa must also be heard and the continent is looking unto Nigeria to lead the way.

“We must tell America to its face that tyranny is colour blind and dictators can emerge from the least expected places on earth. There is no country which is occupied by angels only, least of all America.

“We call on FG to place a travel ban on outgoing President Donald Trump and his key allies. It is hoped that other African countries will key into the idea. It just has to be on record that once upon a time, America produced a tyrant, a bully and an insurrectionist.”

