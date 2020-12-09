Nigerian govt to insure assets in 22 airports

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has approved contracts for insurance cover for assets in 22 airports in the country.

Mohammed, who disclosed to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, disclosed that the council also approved the expansion of the apron at the Maiduguri Airport in Borno State.

The airport apron which is also known as flight line or ramp is the area of an airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refilled, or boarded.

The minister added that contracts totalling N758,173,556 were approved for the aviation sector based on the presentation made by his Aviation counterpart, Hadi Sirika.

He said: “The first memo is a contract for the expansion of the apron at the Maiduguri Airport. This contract is worth N719, 117,868.60. It was awarded to a company called Luvaslink Projects Limited.

“The expansion of Maiduguri Airport has become necessary because of the increased traffic at the airport.

“The second contract is one awarded to Zenith General Insurance Company and 19 other insurance companies to insure assets such as terminal buildings in 22 airports belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The contract is in the sum of N390,550,687.45. Both memos were approved by the council today.”

