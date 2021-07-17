Nigerian govt withdraws 97% from Excess Crude Account worth $2.13bn in six years

In six years, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has withdrawn $2.13 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA).

The ECA has been depleted from $2.2 billion in August 2015 to $60.86 million in June 2021. This represents a 97 percent drawdown.

The June level of ECA balance also represents a decrease of 15.9 per cent compared to $72.4 million it stood at as at May 18, 2021.

The ECA was created by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004 for the purpose of saving oil revenue in excess of the budgeted benchmark, which once had a balance of $20bn in 2009.

However, this administration is not the only one that has resorted to ECA to make up for a lack of revenue.

Here is a breakdown of how ECA has been managed over the years.

In June 2007 Nigeria’s excess crude stood at $9.43 billion.

Increasing further to $20 billion in January 2009 before falling to $4.56 billion in January 2011.

ECA balance picked up again in December 2012 to $8.65 billion.

By November 2013 it has fallen to $4.3 billion and again to $2.45 billion by December 2014.

In May when President Goodluck was leaving office ECA balance was $2.07 billion.

By April 2016 the administration of President Buhari increased it $2.26 billion and this was the last time an increase was recorded.

By December 2018 the ECA account has dropped to $631 million falling further to $324 million in October 2019.

The biggest drop was recorded between 2019 and June 2020 as the ECA balance depleted to $72 million in July 2020.

After hovering around this figure for months up to May 2021, the balance of ECA collapsed to $60.85 million in June 2021.

