Yari criticises Buni for dissolving Zamfara APC executives

Former governor of Zamfara State, AbdulAziz Yari, has berated the Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, over his decision to dissolve the party’s executives in Zamfara State.

Yari made spoke his mind on Friday while addressing a crowd of APC supporters from Zamfara Central Zone at his residence in Talata-Mafara.

“We are ready to face (former Governor Ahmed) Yarima in whatever way possible. I was one of those who assisted him to achieve his political ambition. I was one of those who printed his posters. Mai Mala Buni has made a mistake by dissolving the party’s caretaker committee in Zamfara State,” he said.

He further implored the incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle, to be wary of sycophants who might deceive him due to personal interests.

Yari said, “Yarima did all he could to convince me to join the PDP but I refused to do so. I was part of Buhari’s success. I am calling on Matawalle to be careful with political sycophants who wanted to mislead him.

“If you follow Yarima, he will surely lead you astray. We welcome you to the APC and we will help you to succeed if you want to work with us. N1.7bn was given to Yarima and others before the convention for the merger took place.”

“I am calling on Governor Matawalle to be careful with some politicians who are close to him, pretending that they are there to help him succeed. Most of them are there for selfish interests,” Yari said.

However, he urged the APC members in the state to remain calm and united, saying, “We will reclaim the state, come 2023. Some people were saying I would leave the APC. That is their own speculation. I was one of the 10 founding fathers of the APC. I will not leave the party, no matter what.”

