Nigerian stock market cap rises by N440.9bn; MTN NG, Sunu Assurance gain

Nigeria’s market capitalisation appreciated to N29.64 trillion on Thursday, as it grew by 1.50 per cent or N440.93 billion, from the previous day’s N29.20 trillion.

The All-Share Index closed at 54,413.21 ASI, rising from 53,603.8 ASI, after gaining 809.41 basis points.

Over 973.64 million shares were traded in 3,718 deals, worth N4.22 billion, on Thursday.

This contrasted with the 236.06 million shares traded on Wednesday in 3,906 deals, valued at N3.25 billion.

Oando led the gainers’ list with a N0.49kobo rise in share price to move from N4.91kobo to N5.40kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance share value was up by 9.09 per cent to end trading at N0.48kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

MTN Nigeria gained N19.60kobo to move from N220.40 to N240 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 8.77 per cent to close at N0.62kobo, above its opening price of N0.57kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share traded upward by 8.70 per cent to rise from N0.69kobo to N0.75kobo per share.

PZ topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.70kobo to drop from N11.90kobo to N11.20kobo per share.

Chams share price dropped by 4.17 per cent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Unilever lost N0.50kobo to end trading with N13.50kobo from N14 per share.

Japaul Gold share dropped from N0.29kobo to N0.28kobo per share after losing 3.45 per cent during trading.

AIICO lost 3.33 per cent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 455.53 million shares valued at N669.22 million.

Living Trust traded 254.76 million shares worth N775.16 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 143.34 million shares worth N746.82 million.

UBA followed with 16.09 million shares valued at N128.72 million, while Zenith Bank traded 14.03 million shares valued at N363.99 million.

