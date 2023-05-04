Nigerian students recount harrowing experiences in Sudan

Nigerian students who arrived Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last night have recounted the ordeals they faced in war-torn Sudan and during their evacuation back home.

According to them, some females were sexually harassed and were so broke to the extent of picking things from shops and running away.

A returnee female student, who spoke to journalists on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on their excruciating experience at the border, said they faced humiliation and slept in the open.

“We spent all the money we had. We were so hungry and thirsty. They were harassing us sexually. There was no food, no water to drink. It got to a point we picked things from shops and ran away”, she said.

Another female student also told the BBC Hausa Service that their legs were swollen due to long hours of stay in the buses.

Another student, a male, told journalists that the situation was so bad that they even had to pay money before they were allowed to urinate.

He, however, expressed hope that the war would soon end to enable him go back to Sudan and complete just a semester to round up his programme.

