Nigerians in U.S to hold debate for presidential candidates

Diaspora Nigerians in the United States under the auspices of Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN, Inc.), have concluded plans to organise a debate for presidential candidates towards the 2023 election.

The presidential debate tagged ‘The Diaspora Listens’, according to a statement issued on Sunday by spokesman of the OAN, Olayinka DanSalami, is scheduled to hold virtually on November 26.

DanSalami said all the presidential candidates have been invited to attend the debate which is in collaboration with 15 other Nigerian partner organisations in the US.

“The United States hosts one of the largest numbers of Nigerian citizens and associations worldwide. They are critical to the political and socio-economic development of our dear country, in spite of the differences in cultures and languages,” DanSalami said in the statement.

“We are also continuing to fly the Nigerian flag high as we excelled in our various endeavours.

“Thus, we believe that to actualise the Nigeria of our dream, everyone must contribute his or her own quota. We believe that the 2023 presidential election is a critical and consequential election that has generated so much enthusiasm, interest, and support among the Nigerian compatriots in the diaspora.

“The 2023 election has brought about a patriotic clamour by Nigerians in the diaspora to have the presidential candidates talk to us,” he said.

On why the debate is necessary at this time, DanSalami said it would help keep Nigerians in the diaspora abreast of the candidates’ manifestos while ensuring that Nigerians outside the country have an opportunity to hear first-hand from the presidential candidates, their intentions and aspirations.

“The ‘Diaspora Listens’ event would also allow candidates to hear directly from the diaspora constituents about their concerns, priorities, and what they would like from the president when elected in 2023.

“The organisers encourage all our Nigerians in the diaspora to ‘save the date’ for this crucial and important event,” he added.

