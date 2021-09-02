Nigerians paid more for food items in July – NBS

Nigerians have continued to pay more for food as insecurity undermines ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to boost agricultural output in the country.

In a data on selected food prices for July released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday, 42 out of the 44 food items bought by Nigerians increased from the previous month.

Mudash (aro) fish recorded the greatest price shift from the previous month, rising by 66.89 percent from N1,087 in June to N1,877 a month later.

1 kilogramme of Tomatoes rose by 23.66 percent month-on-month from N335.46 in June to N414.83 in July.

Other food items with a price increase from the previous were rice and egg, among others.

The data for July showed that the average price of 1 dozen of medium size agric eggs increased month-on-month by 3.79 percent from N556.47 in June to N577.55 in July.

The average price for one unit of medium size agric egg increased by 2.9 percent from N51.22 in June to N52.73 the following month.

The average price of 1 kilogramme of yam tuber increased by 7.37 percent from N287.54 in June to N308.72 a month later.

However, the average price of 1 kilogramme of imported rice decreased month-on-month by -0.93 percent to N552.80 in July from N557.98 in June. 2021.

Another food item whose price dropped during the period was dried mudfish.

The price of the item dropped from N1778.91 in June to N1144.76 in July.

