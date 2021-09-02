Investors gain N40bn as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from negative trading

Investors pocketed N40 million as the Nigerian capital market rebounded two consecutive days of negative trading on Thursday.

At the close of trading on Thursday, the market capitalization stood at N20.45 trillion compared to N20.41 billion posted the previous day.

The All Share Index was up by 68.01 basis points to settle at 39,252.19 against 39,184.18 achieved on Wednesday.

Investors traded 262.13 million shares valued at N1.99 billion in 3,955 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed 169.29 million shares worth N1.42 billion that exchanged hands in 3,449 deals on Wednesday.

Chams led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 4.76 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Prestige’s share price was up by 4.35 percent to end trading at N0.48kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Wema Bank’s share price rose by 3.66 percent to move from N0.82kobo to N0.85kobo per share at the end of trading.

Mansard’s share price gained 3.49 percent to end trading with N0.89kobo from N0.86kobo per share.

Julius Berger’s share price rose by 2.97 percent to move from N25.25kobo to N26 per share.

Unity Bank topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.62 percent from its share price to drop from N0.58kobo to N0.53kobo per share.

Oando’s share price declined from N4.41kobo to N4.10kobo per share following a loss of N0.31kobo in its share price.

UBN’s share price plunged by 7.03 percent to end trading at N5 from N5.35kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price declined from N0.52kobo to N0.49kobo per share after losing 5.77 percent in share price during trading.

Honeywell Flour completed the list as its share price fell by 4.88 percent to end trading at N3.90kobo from N4.10kobo per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 51.07 million shares worth N471.19 million.

Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 36.09 million and valued at N32.45 million.

Honeywell Flour was next with 18.63 million shares traded at a cost of N72.35 million.

Mutual Benefit reported 17.67 million shares worth N5.24 million while Sovereign Insurance recorded over 16.80 million traded shares at a value of N4.07 million.

